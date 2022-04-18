Masks helped less, harmed more

Among other things, the state of Maharashtra lifted its mask mandate on April 02, 2022. Was there any scientific evidence in the first place behind universal usage of masks by everyone everywhere? Did masks aid in preventing Covid spread, as was the stated aim? Was there any harm due to such universal mask usage? It is important to examine these, as it could affect future decisions.

Masks have been promoted under several assumptions: (A) droplet transmission; (B) asymptomatic transmission; (C) everyone is at threat from Covid-19; (D) immunity from natural exposure does not exist; and finally (E) there are no costs to everyone wearing masks everywhere. Let us examine these assumptions one by one.

Airborne aerosol transmission, not droplet transmission: In the early months of 2020, it was thought that Covid spread mainly through droplets, that is, coughing and sneezing, and large particles of saliva which can come out of the mouth while talking. This was also the basis behind the 6-feet distancing guideline.

However, it has been known for a long time that respiratory viruses are airborne: they are present in “aerosols”. These are 1 μm (micron= one millionth of a metre) in size or even smaller. A study of influenza respiratory viruses, published in 2008 says: “Over 87% of particles exhaled were under 1 μm in diameter”. In a study of the SARS-CoV-2 virus itself, published as early as July 2020 says “mucus/surfactant aerosols (size range between 0.2 and 0.6μm) can transport viruses out of the lungs of patients and be present in the room air for hours”.

What does this imply with respect to masks? The pores in masks, especially cloth masks are far greater in size compared to the above virus particles. And certainly the few milli-metres of gap which invariably comes in practice, between the mask and the wearer’s face, are millions of times greater in size. It defies scientific reality to think that such masks can filter the aerosols carrying virus particles.

Asymptomatic transmission negligible: Another claim which gained quick worldwide acceptance in early 2020, even without solid evidence, was that of asymptomatic transmission: “even people without any symptoms can be silent transmitters”. This claim was based on weak evidence: just a few case study reports. Later, a more methodical study published in Dec 2020 revealed that such transmission is very rare indeed (0.7%), statistically indistinguishable from zero. If transmission from healthy people without symptoms is negligible, the case for universal masking is weak indeed.