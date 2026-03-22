Let’s leave it be is the verdict

Years ago, I watched a well-known ‘upper caste’ writer announcing on stage at a literary festival that he had learnt to cook because his mother practised ritual seclusion during her period every month. He sneered as he said it and though I’ve had the opportunity to watch him sneer many times before and after, that particular sneer has stayed laminated in my memory.

He had offered this anecdote to the universe as part of his anti-caste activist persona and I was amazed (once again) at how often my fellow savarnas fling women’s labour like party confetti. This 30-something man could well have resented his mother and profited by writing about it like the rest of us. Instead, he chose to represent his ability to cook (something he was very vain about and deployed like a social brahmastra) as something he was forced into as a tender lad because of his mother’s self-indulgence.

He could have substituted “because of her periods” with “because she was smoking ganja” and his tone would have stayed the same. Where was Appa? We don’t know but I presume he had a long day of sneers to accomplish.

I found myself thinking about that delicate fraud when I read about the Supreme Court’s response to a writ petition seeking paid menstrual leave for women in all workplaces in India. The court’s disposal order says the ‘competent authority’ (Union government/ ministry of women and child development) ‘may consider the representation and examine the possibility of framing a policy on menstrual leave after consulting all relevant stakeholders’.