Modi’s Lok Sabha speech gave away what he fears the most: Rahul Gandhi’s perseverance

While Rahul Gandhi’s ‘motion of thanks’ speech in Parliament was widely appreciated by people across party lines as one of the defining moments in recent politics, PM Narendra Modi, in response, has delivered a most uninspiring and crass political speech.

A close look to the speech shows that behind all the aggression was Modi’s fear that the Congress is here to stay for the long fight againstthe BJP.

Rahul Gandhi was disappointed that the Presidential Address did not have any vision and failed to mention burning issues that the nation is facing such as unemployment, concentration of wealth, corporate monopoly, security threats at the border due to failed foreign policies, internal strife due to cultural hegemony etc.

The same remained true for the Prime Minister’s speech as well which too lacked a vision and failed to address any of the issues raised by Rahul Gandhi.

Far from countering Gandhi’s allegations by furnishing credible data, Modi stooped down to the same old tactics of digging into the past and attacking the Congress, deploying lies, half-truths and vague rhetorical words and phrases that did not add up to anything substantial.

Modi blamed the Congress party of spreading COVID in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand by providing free train tickets and bus rides to help the migrant workers reach their villages during the 2020 migrant exodus.

“They pushed migrant workers in Mumbai to return to their states… and committed paap (sin),” Modi said.

During the first wave of COVID, Modi gave 3-4 days’ notice for performing gimmicks such as banging plates and lighting diyas, presumably so that his PR team could prepare for the photo opportunity and headlines, but only 4 hours’ notice was given for a nationwide indefinite lockdown, causing massive panic amongst the migrants who started walking towards their homes even as trains and buses were shut down.

At that time, several NGOs, volunteer groups as well as the Congress party helped the migrants with food, water, night shelter and means to commute.

It is bizarre that Modi would call this help as a paap (sin). “If looking after them - with food and shelter was wrong in the eyes of the PM, then we will make this mistake 100 times over for humanity,” tweeted Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi soon after Modi’s speech.