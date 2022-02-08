BJP and PM Modi’s ‘Rahul Gandhi phobia’ ranging from ‘ask RG’ to ‘blame RG’

I really do wish BJP had members who were more erudite and less clownish, making fools of themselves every time they try to take on the Congress and particularly Rahul Gandhi. If only Malviya and Nishikant Dubey (who moved the notice) had been paying more attention in their Political Science classes (or did they go to college at all?), they would have understood that, unlike the United States of America, India is indeed a Union of States - oh dear! Does that confuse the BJP again?

For a party that built the tallest statue in the world – of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel - it is surprising that none of them seem to know what Sardar Patel is known for in India. Did he or did he not unite and integrate various small and big kingdoms run by Rajahs, Maharajahs, Nawabs and Sultans into one integrated whole? Did or did not Junagadh, Hyderabad and Kashmir at first refuse to integrate with India? And did or did not Pakistan try to annex Kashmir and its Maharajah come running to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru to rescue him from the attack?

Was there or was there not police action against the Nizam of Hyderabad who refused to cede his territory which included not just Telangana but parts of modern-day Karnataka and Maharashtra too? Did or did not the Nawab of Junagadh, who had acceded to Pakistan, flee to Karachi when he realised his territory was surrounded on all sides by India, so that Junagadh began to face food shortages and he was in danger of becoming victim to food riots in his territory? And did or did not 99 percent of the people then vote to unite with India?

All of this was just one chapter in my Political Science text book but I clearly remember in the class on the comparative study of the various Constitutions, our Political Science professor telling us that there was “only one thread that held India together" and that thread was the Constitution. Because India was a diverse conglomerate of states, cultures, languages, regions, religions, tribes, ethnicities, castes and creeds. But it was the Constitution - and Constitution alone - that gave everyone equal rights to every resource, material or otherwise, in the country.

And if the BJP men had been studying the Constitution more and Manusmriti less or been less obsessed with Rahul Gandhi and more with what binds us all together, they would have known that it is their 'Hindi, Hindu Hindustan' policy and not Rahul Gandhi that threatens to Balkanise India.

But why go that far? If they had only bothered to study Narendra Modi's speeches as chief minister of Gujarat, they would have known how dear he held federalism before he became the Prime Minister of India.

They would then have been trolled less by the common people who photo-copied the Constitution of India to educate yokels about what really constituted India. They would have known Rahul Gandhi had once again got it right and knows India better than the RSS, BJP or Narendra Modi! They would have known they cannot equal Rahul Gandhi whether on Covid, the economy or even the Constitution of India. Poor, poor BJP. I do feel sorry for them, being bested by everyone from Clyde Crasto and Gourav Vallabh to Rahul Gandhi. How nightmarish for them.

