Mysterious ways of ‘Cronynomics’

I've always had a sneaking suspicion that my father-in-law doubted my educational credentials and felt that there were significant gaps in my education. This was based on the fact that I did my Masters in English from Hindu college. I can see where he came from: the English in this Jat citadel was something even Chetan Bhagat would despair of. What we did to the Queen's language should have attracted various sections of the IPC, in particular 303, 376 and 377. But he was wrong- what I missed out on was not English but Economics.

I know all the basic rules of Economics, of course: that we are all dead in the long run (and in the short run too, if you happen to be in Ukraine or Lakhimpur Kheri), that every economist has an equal and opposite economist, that when the government wants to rob Peter to pay Paul it can always count on the support of Paul, that the problem with socialism is that eventually you run out of other people's money, and with capitalism that you run out of people to rob.

I've even read Freakonomics by Steven Levitt and flagellate myself every week by plodding through Swaminathan S Aiyer's articles and reading Mrs. Nirmala Sitharaman's lips. Nothing works, because I just can't make sense of this dismal science as practiced in our country.

Take the stock market and its baffling tumescence: it keeps rising and rising even while every financial indicator around it keeps collapsing. It was at about 40000 in March 2020, and then Covid happened. In the next 18 months the bottom dropped out of our GDP, hundreds of millions became unemployed, 120 million were forced into poverty, more than 5 lakh people died (50 lakhs, according to a stalled WHO report), 4 lakh businesses shut down. But the Sensex kept rising, crossed 60000 last year and is now at 58000.

Dalal Street has to be hallowed ground because here even the dead would rise from their graves. I guess somebody is making money out of all this legerdemain but is anyone counting the bankrupted? I can't for the life of me explain how this happens because I myself stay away from shares gentlemen prefer bonds, you know. But I know of someone who explained this insanity very well, being the head honcho in one of these lunatariums: John Meynard Keynes it was who said: Markets can remain irrational longer than you can remain solvent.

Consider next our Unicorns, of which we have about 130. Less than 30% of them are profitable, the others naturally pay no dividends to their star-struck shareholders, and yet their market valuation is all above one billion dollars! How can a loss-making company be worth Rs 7,500 Crores, for God's sake?