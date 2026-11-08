Beyond the bucket list: The changing face of global tourism

Even as global tourism continues its relentless growth (1.52 billion in 2025 and growing at 4 per cent per annum), opposition to its environmental, social and cultural impacts is also increasing (except, of course, in India, where your typical North Indian tourist continues to carpet-bomb the Himalayan states with plastic, beer bottles, condoms and uncouth behaviour).

I was therefore gladdened to learn that, in other countries at least, new forms of tourism are emerging that are environmentally sustainable, respect local cultures, customs and traditions, and reject the bucket-list, itinerary-driven form of travel that currently prevails. They offer better value for money and are more meaningful, relaxing and even therapeutic. I list below some of the new versions that are being embraced by increasing numbers of people, especially the younger generation.

Forest bathing (or land snorkelling)

Immersing oneself in a natural setting through quiet walks, without talking, is perhaps the best form of meditation. It reduces stress and improves one's mood.

Noctourism

Night tourism, both amidst nature and through city tours, offers a new perspective on our world. It includes night safaris, stargazing and constellation tracking. A survey in Tokyo (500 million tourists every year!) found that 67 per cent of visitors booked night tours.

Townsizing

Getting off the beaten track and away from the hustle and bustle, noise and congestion of metros in favour of small towns and villages, where one can experience the authenticity and charm of a laid-back lifestyle that is now almost a thing of the past. Increasingly preferred by Gen Z, this trend is also known as QUIETCATIONS and HUSHPITALITY. It is meant to counter corporate burnout and digital fatigue.