No country for non-Hindus, certainly not with elections ahead

Hate speech has consequences. It can disrupt daily life, destabilise and displace communities, wreck homes, and ignite deadly riots and pogroms against marginalised groups. Throughout the first half of 2023, India witnessed several instances where hate speech events, coupled with hate crimes, exacerbated the insecurity of its religious minorities.

On 30 March, on the occasion of Ram Navami, Hindu far-right leader Kajal Shingla alias Kajal Hindustani made hateful remarks about Muslim women, helping ignite a riot in the state of Gujarat. On the same day, in the eastern Indian state of Bihar, a procession filled with provocative and hateful slogans resulted in violence in the town of Bihar Sharif, leaving one dead and several injured.

In June, rampant and repeated instances of hate speech events in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, culminated in clashes in the western state, while a month-long campaign in the northern state of Uttarakhand centered on the Hindu far-right conspiracy theories of ‘love jihad’, ‘vyapar jihad’ and ‘land jihad’ resulted in the displacement of Muslims from several parts of the state. Muslim shops and homes were marked with a black ‘X’ symbol in an apparent attempt to intimidate the marginalised community.