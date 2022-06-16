No country for protests! And it's worse for Muslims

In fact, barely had one got over seeing shots of the violence unleashed on the Muslims protesting against the controversial BJP spokespersons, came in shots of the Congress Party leaders and workers ruthlessly hounded by the police force, in the capital city, New Delhi. Shocking shots! Writ large is the very end of the democratic norms. What is left of democracy when citizens of this country are not even allowed to hold a peaceful protest! The violence and havoc taking place focuses on the failing system and the complete degeneration spreading around. Where’s governance! Nowhere! Just the police force taking orders from the ruling political lot.

What should one do even if very upset and outraged and targeted and humiliated! Nothing, but sit back helpless and forlorn as a second or third-class citizen.

With discriminations writ large, the Muslims in the country are more than aware of the prevailing realities. With that, they are not in a combative mood. They cannot afford to be aggressive. “Muslims have to be very cautious. No question of dissent …any charge can be thrown at us! It’s about time the community leaders should tell the community that we Muslims are second-class citizens and with that we sit quiet and shut ...not a murmur from us! It’ll be better that way because then there’ll be nil expectations from this sarkar.”

What upsets the Muslim is that double standards are spreading out, “Hindutva leaders have the freedom to raise private brigades/senas and do whatever they want to! If Muslims would have done what these private brigades do, they would be jailed and their families ruined. Have you ever heard of a Musalmaan sena!”