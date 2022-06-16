No space for Opposition in Modi's new India

I have spent a little over four decades in journalism, all of them covering national politics in the capital city of Delhi. I have been a witness to the best of times and the worst of times in Indian politics during these years between 1981 and 2022.

During these four decades, Prime Ministers from Indira Gandhi to Manmohan Singh ruled the country and went away. Naturally, these years saw their fair share of historic protests and rallies that transformed national politics for the good or the bad of the country.

I remember watching Indira Gandhi’s farmers’ rally when over two million people converged in and around Delhi’s Boat Club. Mahendra Tikait led a farmers’ protest which was attended by lakhs of farmers. There was a massive rally organised by opposition parties against the Rajiv Gandhi government in the late 1980s. A VHP rally attracted lakhs of people in support of Ram temple at Ayodhya in the early 1990s.

No government in power ever tried to prevent their political opponents from staging protests against the ruling party. That is precisely how democracy functions.