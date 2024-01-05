Of death, deja vu and many lives

There is the promise of (for want of a better word) immortality here, and this set me off on a path of recollection and reflection, as such words are wont to do at my age.

A couple of incidents in my personal life came to mind, which may give some tangible meaning to Rumi's thoughts.

About 15 years ago, a tree fell on me in the middle of a severe snowstorm in Shimla. I suffered grievous injuries but survived, after months of hospitalisation. While I was laid up, my wife (in the tradition of all good Indian wives) went to consult a very learned gentleman who is internationally respected for his ability to read horoscopes and divine the future.

After studying my horoscope for a few days he told her that I would recover completely, that the falling tree had actually saved my life by averting a bigger accident. He explained that at the time I was under the influence of markesh dasha, a celestial arrangement (in Vedic literature) in which death is almost certain.

But it's what he went on to say further that is the trigger for this blog: that nature would never harm me because in my previous birth I had been a mendicant in these very same Himalayan forests, and had lived and died among these trees. (For the record, I had never been to Himachal before 1976, when I joined my training course in Shimla.)