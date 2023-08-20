Of riots, future and past

The word 'riot' is defined as a 'violent disturbance of the peace by a crowd'.

Generally, the world over, the word is understood elsewhere to mean the fury of society against the state. For example, the Paris riot in 1968, which began with student protests against imperialism and capitalism. Or the Los Angeles riot of 1992, following the acquittal of the police officers who assaulted Rodney King.

In 2011, after the fatal police shooting of a man named Mark Duggan, there were riots in cities across England, in which 5 were killed and 3,000 arrested. In the riots that broke out in France this year after the killing of a 17-year-old by police, three people died, of whom two perished in fires.

This word, then, does not capture the meaning of a 'riot' as it is understood in India, that of organised violence against citizens by other citizens. During an episode of such violence, the state steps aside and allows—till the violence naturally cools down—the passion of the majority to reveal itself as arson, rape, loot and murder. Elements of the state often actively participate in the violence, feeling the same strong emotions as the mob it is meant to subdue.

We can see evidence of this unfold before us.