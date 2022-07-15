‘Old India’ was more inclusive than ‘Naya Bharat’

Old India has been metamorphosing into a ‘New India’ (Naya Bharat) under the “visionary and dynamic leadership” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi since 2014, so we are told. And Naya Bharat is bringing prosperity to all. Because the spirit that drives the train of New India is ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’. Nobody is going to be left on the platform!

Is that really true? Nobody left behind on the platform?

According to the Centre for Monitoring of Indian Economy (CMIE), the number of persons in the working age group (15-59 years) who have a job has significantly declined in the past five years across the country. More than 20% of urban youth in the 15-29 age group on an average have remained unemployed every year during the eight years of the Modi government. Are not a large number of Indians, young and middle-aged, males and females, left behind on the platform by the bullet train of New India?

And what about those who have got on the train? ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ may connote prosperity to all, but it does not mean equal prosperity to all. Visionary Modi is not driving a classless train. There are different classes on the train: the top compartments are occupied by the “wealth creators” (industrialists, traders, promoters of startups, app-based aggregators), the middle ones by the consumer classes (highly-paid private and public sector executives and rich farmers) and the rear ones by the working classes (skilled and unskilled). The rear compartments are much larger in number than the top and middle compartments.

Modi’s New India differentiates itself from Dr Manmohan Singh’s New India (which it portrays as Old India) on the grounds of being bolder in introducing “economic reforms”. What it means is an economy in which there is a “minimum government” (the government goes on shedding more and more of its powers) and “maximal ease of doing business” (the businesses pay low taxes and enjoy the liberty to hire and fire workers). The businesses are expected to use the liberty given them to turn themselves into wealth creators. They are expected to create such a huge pie so that everyone will have a decent piece out of it.