Olympic Games 2036: The surreal reality of India’s bid

If the bee’s knees of Ahmedabad — politicians, bureaucrats, real estate tycoons, building magnates and allied government beneficiaries — are to be believed, the bid to host the 2036 Olympics is a done deal. Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar 2036 it is.

If you go by the Indian sports industry outside Gujarat, the message is: not so fast! Not just for Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar but India 2036 itself. At the moment, nothing is a done deal and there is no consensus even on where exactly India must host these Games. There are possibilities other than Ahmedabad–Gandhinagar that are being discussed in quiet tones — a cluster around the golden tourist triangle Delhi-Noida-Jaipur, which already has sports infrastructure. Or other regional groupings.

“We shouldn’t forget that two of the most important things in Olympic Games are athlete experience and fan experience […] travellers would want to come to Delhi–Agra–Jaipur and see various other things. I don’t know how that works for Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar-Baroda.” Another individual says, “It should be a multi-city Olympics, show the diversity of India.”

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) confirmed to me in mid-September over email that while they were “happy to see interest in hosting from India, with its huge passion for sport and youthful population […] the IOC has not been informed by the IOA of any selected region.”

The IOA or the Indian Olympic Association, the umbrella body for Olympic sports in India, is the only organisation through which any proposed bid by India for 2036 goes through to the IOC. At the moment, the IOA itself is in turmoil, with its various factions fighting over positions and tenures.

The latest ruckus that has spooked India’s Olympic pitch is related to the appointment of Raghuram Iyer as the IOA’s first professional (and salaried) CEO. His appointment in January 2024 sparked off a protest by 10 of 15 IOA executive council members, who signed a letter declaring the CEO’s appointment ‘null and void’ and named a parallel CEO. Iyer, it is being reported, is not allowed into the IOA’s office and has not been paid since his appointment.