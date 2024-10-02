The P.T. Usha story: An IOA president under siege in a divided house

To call the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) a divided house would be, under the current circumstances, an understatement.

It’s boiled down to a frank war between sprint legend P.T. Usha, its president, and virtually the entire top brass in the Executive Council, all over a number of festering issues — the biggest headline-grabber being the appointment of CEO Raghuram Iyer.

Every other day, charges are being traded between both parties thick and fast, while Big Brother — the International Olympic Committee (IOC) — waits and watches. The disturbing developments are not really doing India any favours in its bid to be seen as an emerging sporting superpower — or its claims to hosting the 2036 Summer Olympics.

The past week or so has seen the crisis reach a flashpoint per a leaked video of an EC meeting that shows IOA treasurer Sahdev Yadav launching into a verbal tirade against Usha in the chair (after the president rejected their appeal to remove Iyer as CEO).

The dissenting group in the EC feel that the IOA should re-advertise for the CEO’s position, as the present incumbent draws an exorbitant salary (a consolidated package of approximately Rs 20 lakh per month), while Usha’s argument is the appointment was done with due diligence and hence irreversible.