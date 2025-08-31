On Mohan Bhagwat’s mann ki baat

Mohan Bhagwat, head of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), hit the proverbial nail on the head when he noted that health and education are out of reach for ordinary Indians. Speaking earlier this month at the inauguration of an affordable cancer care facility in Indore, Bhagwat said: “Good healthcare and education facilities and all its schemes have become a necessity for every person in society today, but unfortunately, quality services in both sectors are beyond the reach and financial capacity of the common man.”

Coming from the head of the BJP’s ideological parent, some see this as veiled criticism of the development model being packaged and sold by the Narendra Modi-led BJP government. Without affordable education and health, the promise of ‘viksit Bharat’ is legless.

In this case, the RSS’s amplified voice under BJP rule serves to highlight a burning issue in India, felt in the bones by ordinary citizens. It is a plain fact that education is getting out of reach without necessarily getting better and health is a business increasingly spoken of in terms of investments, IPOs and incentives rather than patient care.

Some scandalous practices thrive in both sectors. For the privileged few who can afford them, India does have world-class facilities in health and education, so that we live with islands of global excellence in a sea of mediocrity, even misery.

It is not uncommon to view some professions or services as noble — education imparts learning to new generations of citizens and medicine heals the sick. Therefore, the aspiration is to keep these activities outside the arena of the market, safe from the dog-eat-dog dynamic that works in other sectors to give us what we call growth. In a way, Bhagwat echoed this when he said, “Earlier, (health and education) were done as a service, but today both have been commercialised.”

Counting on society to support these functions, to keep costs low or to broadly ‘de-marketise’ them without radical policy change is to ask for charity and hope for kindness in a society that has been overly marketised.