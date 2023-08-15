On this Independence Day, I want my name back…

The train was about to leave the station.

I was returning from my workplace. As usual, I was in the general compartment.

A police officer entered the compartment. This is an extremely usual occurance, though, just another day. But on this day, it seemed different.

A shiver ran down my spine. I felt self-conscious. Conscious of my name, the name which had never made me feel so helpless as on this day. I was terrified, numb. The horrid visuals of the RPF jawan killing three helpless people were running through my head.

The Khaki passed by with a faint smile and tired eyes. He didn't ask my name. I sighed in relief. And felt shame for being so apprehensive. This is the New India we are living in. Where one's name can be a source of horror.