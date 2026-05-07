One year of Operation Sindoor: South Asia needs diplomacy more than deterrence

Today, 7 May marks the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, the high-stakes military intervention that redefined the India–Pakistan security architecture in the wake of the Pahalgam tragedy.

One year ago, the subcontinent stood on a knife-edge, with the spectre of nuclear escalation looming larger than at any point since the 1999 Kargil War. Today, as the smoke from those precision strikes has cleared, the region faces a deeper question: has the 'Sindoor' precedent brought lasting security, or has it merely solidified a dangerous 'new normal' that requires urgent diplomatic intervention?

The genesis of the operation lay in the horrific events of 22 April 2025, when terrorists from The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of Lashkar-e-Taiba, massacred 26 people in Pahalgam. The attack was a calculated attempt to dismantle the narrative of normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir. New Delhi’s response, launched on 7 May, was both symbolic and kinetic. Named 'Sindoor' — evoking the sanctity and sacrifice of the families targeted — the operation saw Indian missiles strike nine terror hubs in Pakistan, including Muridke and Bahawalpur.

Foreign secretary Vikram Misri termed the strikes “measured, non-escalatory, and responsible”, aimed strictly at dismantling the infrastructure of groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM). While India reported the elimination of over 70 militants, Islamabad countered with a narrative of defiance, alleging civilian casualties and claiming to have downed five Indian jets — assertions that remained largely uncorroborated by international observers or satellite imagery.

Operation Sindoor signalled a definitive end to India’s era of 'strategic restraint'. Domestically, it bolstered the government’s image as a protector of its citizens, enjoying rare cross-party consensus during the 24 April all-party meeting. Globally, the aftermath of the operation underscored a shifting geopolitical tide.