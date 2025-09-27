The thrill of war, with not even a scratch

Like most Indians, I too am a cricket buff. Even in the midst of the daily grind, I’m tempted to catch snatches, maybe just a few overs, of an ongoing match. Even when I don’t manage, I still keep tabs on the score. But I didn’t watch the India–Pakistan clashes in the Asia Cup this time. I just didn’t feel like it. What I read and heard about it just killed my appetite.

The Asia Cup fiasco took me back to childhood. King Kong was in town for a freestyle wrestling match. Who he fought, I don’t remember; it doesn’t matter. For weeks before the bout, there were public announcements in town and giant posters met your eyes wherever you went. The newspapers carried savage quotes — sometimes from King Kong, sometimes from his opponent: “I’ll toss him out of the stadium!”, “I’ll have him for breakfast!” and other such hyperbole.

There was no social media in those days. We weren’t inured yet to daily inflammatory trash. So those lines shocked us, stirred our curiosity. The hype worked. The whole town turned up to watch the bout. I didn’t go — wrestling didn’t appeal to me. But King Kong flattened his rival — and that was that. Game over, the talk of the town was that the match had been fixed.

Now, I’m not suggesting the Asia Cup India–Pakistan match was fixed. It didn’t need to be. Ever since the IPL opened the gates of Indian cricket to small-town talent, the Indian team has reached a different level altogether. If India had fielded two teams in the Asia Cup, both might have reached the final. Which is why, barring a dud match here and there, contests with Pakistan these days are pretty one-sided.