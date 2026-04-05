Opposition prepares for a fight in Assam

The six-party Asom Sonmilito Morcha (ASM), led by the Congress, is projecting confidence as Assam heads towards the 9 April Assembly elections. This marks a notable shift in the political narrative over the past fortnight, when many observers had predicted a cakewalk for the incumbent BJP.

The change in mood is reflected in Congress leader and Karnataka deputy chief minister D.K. Shivakumar — the party’s senior observer for Assam — claiming that the Congress could secure a two-thirds majority.

So, what has changed in the past 15 days?

The consolidation of a broader Opposition platform — including regional players such as Raijor Dal and Left parties — appears to have gained traction in several pockets. Political observers note that since taking charge of the Pradesh Congress, the party's Lok Sabha deputy leader Gaurav Gogoi has maintained a high degree of strategic discretion on candidate selection, alliance negotiations and campaign positioning. This has, according to observers, unsettled internal detractors such as Bhupen Bora and Debabrata Saikia.

While the Congress has attempted to contain internal dissent, there are indications of unease within the BJP’s ranks. Sections of the party’s old guard are reportedly unhappy with the influx of recent entrants, many of them former Congress leaders. A Guwahati-based journalist described the emerging contest as “Congress versus Congress”, suggesting that factional tensions within the BJP may end up indirectly aiding the Opposition.