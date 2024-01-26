"Our common allegiance is to India": Nehru's first radio address to independent India

They come in the way of consideration of the great economic problems of the masses, which so urgently demand attention.

Our long subjection and the World War and its aftermath have made us inherit an accumulation of vital problems; today our people lack food and clothing and other necessaries, and we are caught in a spiral of inflation and rising prices. We cannot solve these problems suddenly, but we cannot also delay their solution. We must plan wisely so that the burdens on the masses may grow less, and their standards of living go up.

We wish ill to none, but it must be clearly understood that the interests of our long-suffering masses must come first, and every entrenched interest that comes in their way must yield to them. We have to change rapidly our antiquated land tenure system, and we have also to promote industrialisation on a large and balanced scale, so as to add to the wealth of the country, and thus to the national dividend which can be equitably distributed...

But production by itself is not enough, for this may lead to an even greater concentration of wealth in a few hands, which comes in the way of progress and which, in the context of today, produces instability and conflict. Therefore, fair and equitable distribution is essential for any solution of the problem...