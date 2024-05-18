PM Modi's interview spree: Straws in the electoral wind

It’s becoming clear that the BJP is under pressure in the ongoing elections. Even in the northern states, where barely weeks ago few would have given Opposition parties a fighting chance. His critics and admirers are both listening closely to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s words, alert to the tiniest inflections.

In his campaign speeches and in the sudden rash of interviews he has obliged various media players with. Those words, straight from the horse’s mouth, should indeed be revealing, considering all the trusty sources that provide ground-intelligence inputs to the horse.

If the bare fact of these staged interviews were not already a signal that there was a perceived need to (re)build a narrative, there are also noticeable changes in theme, tone and tenor, and those changes are revealing to all but those who make and sell all the paraphernalia of the cult of Modi.

His critics obviously wish the BJP loses this election and loses it badly. They are finding his speeches incoherent and his U-turns an indication of how rattled he is. For example, his assertion that a Congress government would take away everything from everyone else and give it to Muslims. The prime minister has obligingly provided this lot with more grist in his campaign speeches (just say 'mangalsutra' or ‘buffalo’ and watch their reaction).

His admirers focus on the prime minister’s energy, his ability to meet punishing schedules at the age of 74. For them, there is no question of Modi retiring from active politics at 75, never mind that the rule applies to lesser mortals in the BJP. He is unquestionably fit for another term, they gush, countering Arvind Kejriwal’s recent bombshell that Amit Shah, who is still in his 50s — even if he looks deceptively older — will replace Modi as prime minister next year, should the NDA win.