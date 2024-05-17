Maharashtra: PM Modi’s last bid to salvage a few more seats?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is back in Mumbai today, 17 May, just two days after his disastrous roadshow in the city which appears to have cost him much goodwill. Polling is due in Mumbai and the rest of Maharashtra on Monday, 20 May, for all six Lok Sabha seats in the city and 13 elsewhere in the state. Not many in Maharashtra, however, believe that today's rally will materially affect the outcome in the state's 48 Lok Sabha seats.

The BJP-led NDA won a whopping 42 of those seats in 2019, but is finding it difficult to retain them this time. PM Modi must already be regretting the decision to engineer the fall of the MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi) government in the state by splitting the two regional parties, Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

The BJP is paying a heavy price for that now, because the two officially recognised factions of the Sena and NCP may have helped reclaim the state government and control of BMC (BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation), but are proving to be liabilities in the Lok Sabha election.

Most political observers believe that the NDA’s tally in the state will come down by 10-20 seats from 42. A few believe the Shinde faction of the Sena could at best win 3-4 seats, and the NCP, led by the breakaway Ajit Pawar, is unlikely to win more than 1-2 seats, leaving the BJP to do the heavy lifting.