Maharashtra: Malgaon stands up to polarisation
As Hindu mobs attack shrines sacred to people of many faiths for centuries, one determined village shows their syncretic ways can be preserved
A dargah, located on a barren plateau, has served Malgaon’s residents well. This shrine in Maharashtra’s Satara district has been around for centuries and has always been a refuge.
School children do their homework under the tree that leans against the dargah. Young men and women prepare for the civil service examinations at the entrance—the only place where a cool breeze flows during the scorching summers. Aspiring policemen put themselves through rigorous fitness training sessions in the open space around it.
"Even my grandfather has stories of it (the dargah)," says Vinayak Jadhav, 76, a farmer with over 15 acres of land in the village. "Imagine how old it must be. Hindus and Muslims have maintained it together. It has been a symbol of peaceful coexistence."
Things changed in September 2023. The much-loved shrine acquired a new meaning in Malgaon: a small but loud group of young men claimed it was an encroachment. They had been egged on by a coalition of Hindutva groups.
These Hindu residents of Malgaon, aged 20–25 years, wrote to the district administration, demanding to take down the 'illegal encroachment'. Some of them had already destroyed the water tank next to it.
‘The Muslim community wants to usurp the public land around it,’ their letter read. ‘The shrine is built against the wishes of the gram panchayat.’
Also Read: Whose shrine is it, anyway?
However, when the calls to bulldoze the shrine came in, the village stepped up for what was right.
"The shrine finds a mention even in the maps of 1918," Jadhav says, meticulously unfolding a faded paper.
"There are so many religious places in the village that have existed since before Independence. We want to preserve them all. We want our children to grow up in a peaceful atmosphere," he adds, saying: "Dharma-dharma madhe bhandan laun aapan pudhe nahi, maage janar (Dividing people on religious lines will only take us back)."
After the Hindutva members’ call to tear down the dargah, the elderly from both communities came together in Malgaon and issued a letter against it. The letter categorically stated that this demand doesn’t represent the views of the majority. Two hundred Muslims and Hindus across caste lines signed it.
They managed to save the shrine—for now. The bigger challenge is to preserve this hard-earned peace.
Malgaon is a rare example where the village stood up to divisive elements and protected a monument belonging to the Muslim community.
Over the past year and a half, Muslim places of worship in Maharashtra have increasingly come under attack, and more often than not, the perpetrators have gotten away with it—largely because of police inaction and the silence of the majority.
For two and a half years after the state elections of 2019, India’s richest state was ruled by an alliance of three political parties: the Shiv Sena, the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party, with the Sena’s Uddhav Thackeray as the chief minister.
However, in June 2022, Maharashtra saw a change of power after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) poached 40 of the Shiv Sena’s MLAs and formed a government by overthrowing the alliance. Since then, radical Hindu groups have come together and addressed dozens of rallies across the state, calling for the extermination of Muslims as well as their economic boycott.
Minaj Sayyad, a social activist based in Satara, says this plan to polarise has been in the works for years, but its intensity has increased since 2022.
“Monuments like dargahs, which are protected and maintained by both Hindus and Muslims, are under attack,” he says. “The agenda is to target syncretic culture.”
In February 2023, a group of radical Hindus launched a rocket on a dargah of Peer Malik Rehan Shah in Kolhapur’s Vishalgad town. The incident took place in the presence of the police.
In September 2023, members of Hindu Ekta, a radical group headed by the BJP’s Vikram Pavaskar, launched a murderous attack on a mosque in the village of Pusesavali in Satara. About 10–12 Muslims praying peacefully inside it were assaulted with sticks and iron rods, with one of them succumbing to his injuries.
In December 2023, Salokha Sampark Gat, a group that works towards establishing communal harmony, published a booklet that documented 13 such attacks on Muslims’ places of worship in only one district of Satara. The nature of the attacks ranged from destroying a tomb to hoisting a saffron flag on top of a mosque, ensuring further escalation of communal disharmony.
In just one year, 2022, Maharashtra recorded more than 8,218 incidents of rioting, in which over 9,500 citizens were affected, according to the booklet. That’s a staggering average of 23 rioting incidents every day for a year.
When Shamsuddin Sayyad, 53, walked up to the mosque in his village of Kondwe in Satara district one morning in June 2023, his heart skipped a beat. A saffron flag with ‘Jai Shri Ram (Hail Lord Ram)’ written in black, fluttered boldly on the curvy minaret, sending Sayyad into a panic.
He immediately called the police and asked them to take control of the situation. But even as the police stood in the narrow lane observing the flag being taken down, he feared an impending law and order crisis.
"A Muslim boy had uploaded a status about Tipu Sultan a couple of days before," explained Sayyad, who is a trustee of the mosque. "The Hindutva groups didn’t like the glorification of the 18-century Muslim ruler, so they wanted to avenge it by desecrating the village mosque."
Sohail Pathan, 20, the young man behind the Tipu Sultan status, immediately regretted uploading it: "I shouldn't have done it," he says. "I put my family in danger with an Instagram story."
Hours after his post went up, a group of radical Hindus landed up at his dimly lit, one-room hut and slapped him. “We didn’t retaliate because it would’ve only escalated the situation,” Sohail says. “But it was just an Instagram story. They just need a reason to attack Muslims."
The same night that Sohail was assaulted, the police filed a case—against Sohail! He had to spend the night in lock-up at a police station, and his case is still in the district court, where he is accused of spreading religious enmity.
The people who slapped him roam free.
***
As his village, district and state head into hostile times, Hussain Shikalgar, 69, a tailor in Satara’s Vardhangad village, sees a clear generational divide.
“The younger generation has been totally brainwashed,” he says. “People my age miss the old days."
"I have seen the polarisation after the Babri Mosque was demolished," he adds. "It was nowhere close to the tensions we have today.
"I was elected the sarpanch of this village in 1992. Today, I feel like a second-class citizen.”
Shikalgar’s commentary is particularly damning as his village is known to have embraced religious pluralism for years.
Located in the foothills of Fort Vardhangad, the village is a pilgrimage spot for devotees from all over Maharashtra. A hilly forested terrain in the village is a site of five tombstones and temples in relatively close proximity to each other, where Hindus and Muslims pray side by side. Both the communities have maintained the site together—or they did, until July 2023.
Vardhangad has been home to four monuments ever since “unknown residents” in June 2023 vandalised the tombstone of Peer Da-Ul Malik, where Muslims regularly offered their prayers.
The next month, the forest department flattened the tombstone entirely, terming it an illegal construction.
The Muslims wonder why it was the only structure to be demolished among five.
“It was an attempt to provoke Muslims in the village,” says Mohammad Saad, 21, a student and resident of Vardhangad. “I was targeted over a social media post during the same time."
Shikalgar says it isn’t about just these two instances. The alienation is evident in day-to-day things.
"I am a tailor," he says. "I have stitched clothes for the entire village all my life. Over the past couple of years, my Hindu customers have dropped out. I am not sure if it is out of spite or peer pressure."
Even the language has changed, he adds.
"I don't remember hearing the word 'landya' for the longest time," he says, referring to a slur used for Muslims. "These days, we hear it a lot. Hindus and Muslims have stopped seeing eye to eye."
Shikalgar says he used to be at the forefront in organising the Hindu Ganesh festival in Vardhangad, while many Hindus participated in Urs. “All of that is lost now,” he laments.
Yet, a significant section from both the communities believe that all is still not lost, and the mobs driving a wedge between religions don’t represent the interests of the majority.
"They are loud, they have state support, so it seems like they are a lot of them," says Jadhav from Malgaon.
"Most of the people want to lead their lives without controversy," he adds, "so the Hindus are afraid to speak up. That needs to change."
Jadhav believes what Malgaon did could be a blueprint for the rest of Satara, if not the whole state of Maharashtra.
"The moment Hindus stepped in to save the dargah, the radical elements went on the backfoot," he stresses.
"The onus of saving religious pluralism is on us, not on Muslims. Our silence emboldens the anti-social elements."
Parth M.N. is a 2017 PARI Fellow and an independent journalist reporting for various news websites. He loves cricket and travelling.
Edited excerpts from an article first published by the People’s Archive of Rural India (PARI). The full article can be read here.
Also Read: The Hindus who look after the mosque at Mari
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines