President of India is not a rubber stamp unless the incumbent chooses to be one

On 18 July this year, elected Members of State Legislative Assemblies and Parliament will vote to elect the 15th President of India. The Election Commission of India conducts the elections for the office of the President of India, the highest constitutional functionary in the country.

The President is the highest constitutional functionary in the country and is also the guardian of the Constitution. The President is also the supreme commander of the defence forces in the country. However, the powers of the President are exercised on the advice of the elected government headed by the Prime Minister who, along with his ministerial colleagues, is collectively responsible to the Lok Sabha. Generally, there is hardly a situation where the President acts at his discretion and disregards the advice of the Union Council of Ministers.

While people are discussing the constitutional role and position of the President, opinion is divided. It is widely believed that the President is nothing but a titular head who has to go along with the Prime Minister. On the other hand, there is also a view that the President is not a rubber stamp at all and can take courageous stands in difficult situations when the government makes decisions in violation of constitutional provisions.

Under the Constitution of India, the President is the constitutional head of the Union Government who exercises his constitutional powers and functions on the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers headed by the Prime Minister as per the mandate of Article 74 of the Constitution. In actual constitutional practice, the Prime Minister makes the decisions and just informs the President as a courtesy who is bound to act on the advice of the Council of Ministers.

However, the President has limited scope to return the advice of the Council of Ministers for its reconsideration once but thereafter, if the Council reiterates its view, the President will be bound to accept the same. This position is now well-settled after the 44th Constitutional Amendment Act, 1978 and numerous judgments of the Supreme Court on this issue.

But it does not mean that the President is merely a rubber stamp or only a mouthpiece of the Central Government who dances as per the instructions of the elected government. A President who is well versed in constitutional law and practice can make a difference. The President has a constitutional right to seek information from the Prime Minister under Article 78 of the Constitution. The President reads all the papers and can seek clarifications/explanations from the government as and when required.

During his tenure, President K. R. Narayanan exercised referral power two times. He returned the advice of the Cabinet for its reconsideration regarding the imposition of the President’s rule in the States of U.P. and Bihar during the Gujral and Vajpayee governments respectively and saved those governments. This is called presidential activism.