Procedure vs democracy: SC’s missed opportunity in Meenakshi Natarajan case

The Supreme Court’s dismissal of Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan’s challenge to the rejection of her Rajya Sabha nomination from Madhya Pradesh marks a troubling moment in India’s electoral jurisprudence. By directing her to pursue the lengthy route of an election petition under the Representation of the People Act rather than intervening at a decisive stage of the electoral process, the Court allowed a highly contentious administrative decision to stand.

The immediate consequence was significant: the BJP secured all three Rajya Sabha seats from the state without facing a contest for the third seat.

At the heart of the controversy lies a fundamental question: should procedural formalities be allowed to override the broader principles of electoral fairness and democratic competition?

Natarajan’s nomination was rejected during scrutiny on 9 June on the ground that she had allegedly failed to disclose a private complaint filed in a Hyderabad court in 2025. The complaint, lodged by a former Telugu Desam Party corporator, primarily concerned allegations against another Congress leader. Natarajan, then the All India Congress Committee’s in-charge for Telangana, was implicated only on the allegation that she had failed to act on the complaint.

The legal significance of the omission appears questionable. No FIR was registered, no investigation resulted in charges, and no court framed charges against her. That distinction is critical. Section 33A of the Representation of the People Act requires disclosure of criminal cases in which charges have been framed for offences punishable with imprisonment of two years or more. The provision was intended to ensure transparency regarding serious criminal antecedents, not every private complaint or unsubstantiated allegation brought before a court.

Viewed in that light, the rejection appears less a case of material concealment than an unusually rigid interpretation of disclosure requirements. Nomination scrutiny is meant to establish eligibility and compliance with essential statutory requirements, not become a procedural trap. Election law has long recognised that returning officers should reject nominations only when defects are substantial and go to the root of a candidate’s eligibility.