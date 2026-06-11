When scrutiny becomes exclusion

The disqualification of Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan's Rajya Sabha nomination from Madhya Pradesh has evolved from a procedural dispute into a significant test of India's electoral and judicial institutions. What should have been a routine scrutiny exercise has instead raised questions about selective enforcement, procedural consistency and the shrinking avenues of Constitutional redress in an increasingly polarised political environment.

As the Supreme Court prepares to hear her plea on 12 June after declining interim relief, the controversy invites a broader reflection on fairness, transparency and institutional credibility.

From procedural objection to political flashpoint

The controversy stems from a 2022 complaint filed in Telangana in which a woman accused Congress leader Kumbham Shiva Kumar Reddy of molestation and intimidation. The complainant alleged that senior party leaders, including then Telangana Congress in-charge Natarajan, failed to initiate meaningful disciplinary action despite provisions within the party constitution.

Natarajan's name surfaced in connection with the party's internal handling of the matter and was subsequently mentioned in a pending private court petition. Crucially, however, she is neither an accused in any FIR nor the subject of criminal prosecution. No charges have been framed against her and no court has found her culpable of wrongdoing.