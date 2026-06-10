Cong asks ECI to overturn Natarajan rejection, flags legal overreach

A day after the rejection of Meenakshi Natarajan's Rajya Sabha nomination upended the electoral arithmetic in Madhya Pradesh, a Congress delegation met Election Commission officials on Wednesday, 10 June, seeking immediate intervention and the reversal of what it described as an “egregious, blatant, patently unlawful order” order by the returning officer.

The Congress argued that Natarajan was disqualified on the basis of a complaint filed in Telangana that had not even crossed the stage of judicial cognisance, and accused the returning officer of misapplying election law to hand the BJP an unfair advantage in the closely watched Rajya Sabha contest.

Natarajan's nomination was rejected by RO Sandeep Yadav following objections raised by senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya.The Congress, however, contended that no criminal case was pending against Natarajan as the magistrate had not even taken cognisance of the complaint.