Rahul Gandhi’s speech at Chintan Shivir reflects true spirit of Congress; revives zeal for ideological battle

Rahul Gandhi gave a strong and significant speech on Sunday at the concluding ceremony of the 3-day Congress Chintan Shivir in Udaipur.

He remained firm on his repeated statements that the battle of Indian politics is not an electoral battle but ideological battle. A fight between truth and lies, Gandhi and Godse, liberalism and conservatism, progress and regression and so on. It is not an easy fight, he said, and for him, it is the fight of his life.

“It’s my life’s struggle. I refuse to believe that this beloved nation has so much anger and violence. I would fight RSS’s ideology all my life, I'm not scared. I've never done anything wrong; I've not taken one paisa from Bharat Mata, so I have no fear. I am in this forever,” Rahul Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi appeared calm, confident, and courageous, how one should be when they have to fight the long fight. After every election loss everybody from the mainstream media to senior Congress leaders to supporters start to panic. Some start mocking Rahul Gandhi, some get depressed and some give knee jerk reactions. But Rahul Gandhi does not get perturbed by electoral losses because there is more to the elections than just win and loss.

Elections in recent years have not been fought on level playing field. Money, media, state machinery–everything is on BJP’s side. It is a complete imbalance. Winning elections depends upon people mindset, media need to do their job, election commission, ED, CBI, IT all need to be independent and function as per their constitutional mandates and not to appease their political masters. Election funding schemes like #ElectoralBonds need transparency without which there is a shocking imbalance in party funds. For example, around 95-98% of the total electoral bonds are going to BJP alone every year. In such circumstances election losses should not scare the party leaders but make them stronger. That is why despite losses Rahul Gandhi appears stronger and more determined to fight, something the Bhartiya Janata Party and certain section of the media do not appreciate. They systematically create a narrative that to build a strong opposition either the Congress party should die or the Gandhis should be banished from politics.

Rahul Gandhi responded to this narrative by firmly asserting that Congress is the only alternative to BJP and regional parties cannot be the face of the opposition. Referring to some of the dissenters inside the party he said, “Sometimes our senior leaders go into depression. I understand them. It's not an easy fight, but only Congress can take it up. The regional parties cannot and will not do it because this is an ideological fight and they do not have any ideology. That is why even BJP does not target them. BJP only targets Congress, so does the mainstream media.”