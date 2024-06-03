RAW’s expanding footprint ruffles feathers

India’s spy agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) is facing increased scrutiny due to growing claims of its international operations, including alleged assassinations and meddling in foreign affairs during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s second term in office. Experts believe that, during Modi’s decade in office, India’s capability of gathering intelligence overseas has greatly improved. This follows a significant boost in resources and operational freedom of RAW.

Over the past 10 years, the partnership of Narendra Modi and national security adviser Ajit Doval has expanded funding and operational capabilities for RAW, enhancing the agency’s role, compared to the previous United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government. Dheeraj Paramesha Chaya, a professor of criminology at the University of Hull in Britain, and an expert on Indian intelligence, spoke about these developments with South China Morning Post (SCMP).

Paramesha noted that RAW’s recent international activities were not entirely new, as previous Indian administrations had also focused on enhancing the nation’s intelligence capabilities. He mentioned that, under former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in the 1980s, the scale of intelligence operations was comparable, indicating that the current mandate had not changed drastically.

However, as India’s foreign policy ambitions have grown, so have the objectives of its intelligence efforts. Recent controversial claims about RAW’s operations abroad have focused increased attention on the agency.

On 29 April 2024, the Washington Post revealed that an Indian intelligence officer was implicated in a thwarted attempt to kill Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in the US in 2023. This plan was allegedly sanctioned by then RAW chief Samant Goel, who reported directly to the prime minister.

The Indian government staunchly denied the allegations, labelling them as “unwarranted and unsubstantiated”. On 4 April, the Guardian reported that the Indian government had adopted a policy of targeting individuals it deemed adversaries.