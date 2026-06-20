Re-NEET security blitz may be missing the real problem

As more than 22 lakh aspiring medical professionals prepare to reappear for the NEET-UG re-examination on Sunday, 21 June, authorities have rolled out what is arguably the most extensive security operation ever seen for a public examination in India.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has conducted nationwide mock drills, tightened security at its headquarters, deployed additional magistrates and police personnel, roped in the Indian Air Force to transport question papers and placed paper setters under strict isolation until the examination concludes. In cities such as Dehradun, prohibitory orders have been imposed around examination centres, banning public gatherings, demonstrations and loudspeakers.

Indeed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured the nation that he himself will be monitoring the exam this time.

The measures are intended to restore confidence after the cancellation of the original 3 May examination over allegations of a question paper leak. Yet they also raise an uncomfortable question: are authorities fixing the right problem?

The NEET controversy is not an isolated episode. In the last decade, India's examination system has repeatedly been rocked by paper leak scandals involving recruitment tests, entrance examinations and public service exams. Each controversy has been followed by promises of tighter security. Yet the leaks keep recurring.