Release honest data and thou shalt pay the price

The International Institute of Population Sciences (IIPS) is a prestigious deemed Indian university and a pioneering 63-year-old institution that is known for, among other work, its highly regarded and oft-quoted National Family Health Survey (NFHS) series and attendant reports.

The reports analyse mounds of data under NFHS rounds that have, for the last three decades, provided an independent grassroots view of India’s demographic and health-related information to indicate whether policy is translating to change on the ground.

The IIPS thus works in a significant space, providing crucial data that can hold a mirror to the executive and help drive policy actions in the right direction.

Last week, the director of this valued institution, Prof K.S. James, a noted demographer, researcher and former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) faculty member, was suspended and asked not to leave Mumbai city, where he is headquartered, pending an inquiry.

IIPS faculty and alumni are said to be in shock. The Opposition has criticised the move. Scientists and other faculty members are alarmed. What triggered the suspension is unclear, but those in the know say that the order follows other attempts to oust the director.