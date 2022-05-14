Reporter’s Diary: Life of a journalist at Chintan Shivir

The real Chintan part of the Shivir is being held at a venue a few metres away but without any access to our prying eyes. Even the leaders were not allowed to carry their mobile phones into these deliberations. It was announced that lockers were provided for mobile phones.

And according to sources, only the designated members of committees were present at each of these meetings. What exactly is going on behind these closed doors is anyone's guess and imagination.

The Congress has, thus, so far managed to plug media leaks. Even the journalists who reached Udaipur had to be content to watch Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s speech on TV at the media centre.

Some of us try extra hard to decode the optics and some here specialise in deciphering body language. But most are just happy to click selfies or groupfies and be seen.

And then there are some who hardly step out of the comforts of their rooms, and yet manage to pen 1,000-word articles on what’s happening at the Chintan Shivir. Courtesy WhatsApp forwards, with a spin that suits their agenda.

At least, as I see it, what the media has managed to broadcast is exactly what the party wants to show to the world. They wanted to present a united front. And if the optics of Day 1 and Day 2 are anything to go by, I have to grudgingly agree that they have done a commendable job.

So-called G-23 members are part of several committees and they head the press briefings most of the time. They are rubbing shoulders with the high command. Two supposed warring factions of Karnataka were seen sharing a joke.