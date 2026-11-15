Are we living through the Right’s Peterloo moment?

I’m writing this in the red netted dress that I bought for my birthday, hammering away excitedly at my keyboard because some alpha males across the world are having a difficult year, and I cannot let the moment pass without registering my glee.

I was in my first year of journalism college when the current right-wing government came to power in India. Simultaneously, the right and centre-right found lush land in large swathes of the world — in Europe, the US and in central and South America. Its leaders became international celebrities rolling each other’s logs and its pep squad had a coadunate pathology of persecution complexes and a great appetite for hatred. The same tyrannical mindset sprawled from Washington to Budapest, Jerusalem and Delhi. They called it a new world order, called themselves the future.

Theatre, darling. Pure theatre.

The political mood right now has given me the voyeuristic pleasure of watching an extremely expensive outfit come apart at the seams on someone else. And I would never be so ungenerous as to deny myself a little schadenfreude. A fourth term for Lula, a student-backed electoral victory in Serbia, Orbán’s great departure after 16 years, Netanyahu struggling to save his skin and Trump in lame-duck land. Add their Indian counterpart, and the international brotherhood of strongmen is coming to terms with an alternative reality that ain’t so cheery for them.

I know the world won’t arrange itself into convenient political narratives for my entertainment and these developments cannot be bundled together and passed off as evidence of some sweeping global realignment, but I’m enjoying the view.

I watched this politics take up space in my own country, and in my own life. I watched invisible writs decide which story I was cleared to write for the newspaper that day. I walked away from a job I had spent years studying for because I could not pal around with that arrangement.