The Trump backlash and democracy’s power to correct itself

Democracies correct themselves through elections. The leadership of all nations is imperfect, and the problems become especially visible when strongman leaders take charge. With great power comes great overreach, and with overreach comes pushback. The American population has pushed back against its president and the way he governs.

It may surprise some of us — it certainly did me — that the number one factor behind the Republicans losing both the House and the Senate was neither inflation nor the dumb war in Iran. Both ranked high, but the most important reason voters punished Trump's party was corruption and their unease at the way the government was being run by the wealthy, for the wealthy. Nine in 10 voters ranked this at the top of their concerns.

The president's sons have made thousands of crores while he has been in office, and are making more. Trump's son-in-law has made thousands of crores as well, while holding an unofficial position as an envoy and negotiating with the same Gulf nations from which he is taking money.

The president himself has zoned out and is focused on things like the 600-metre reflecting pool between the Lincoln Memorial and the Washington Monument (that long, Egyptian-style obelisk), and an arch. Photographs show that his 90,000-sq. ft ballroom is now larger than the White House itself, let alone the East Wing that it replaced.

Daily reporting on all of this, coming at a time when fuel prices are high and inflation is on the rise, was the last straw for many Americans, and they have brought Trump down a notch.