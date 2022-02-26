‘Sarkari namak’, ‘Modi ka namak’ or ‘Mama ka namak’?

A video clip last week showed a visibly annoyed Sarita Bhadoria, BJP MLA from Etawa, berating a crowd in what appeared to be an election meeting. Bitterly complaining about the indifference of her constituents, Bhadoria is heard saying that people were no longer even responding to her greetings.

This is not fair, she is heard saying. “Why did you accept free rations if you did not want to vote for us? You should have refused the ‘galla’ (ration). You ate away our money, you ate our salt but now you don’t want to even listen to us? You took everything from us but yet do not want to vote for us. What kind of justice is this?”

In November last year, three months before the election, UP Government had extended the free ration scheme till the end of March. It also decided to give additional five kgs of foodgrains, edible oil, gram etc. to what was already being distributed. Photographs of the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister were put on the packets and hoardings came up to publicise the ‘free ration’ scheme.

It of course had nothing to do with the election. And the Election Commission did order removal of the photographs after the election was notified on January 8. Officials complied by asking dealers to put a cellophane tape over the pictures.