Signs of the times: Diseases, pollution, suppression all around; is this called living?

With new viruses hitting, the going seems to be getting tough …tougher by the day! Curbs even on free flow of thoughts has enhanced the mess of the general environment around.

Try seeing right and left or focus just straight ahead but beyond concrete structures nothing really stands out! Nah, not to be spotted any of the brooms swish–swashing dust from here to there. Filth spread out as never before even at the entrance of the Malls somewhat over-stuffed with 'phoren' maal but who cares!

Masks and medicines seem to be the urgent need of the day, as citizens are trying to survive in this façade-ridden scenario where even harnessing of that tiny little mosquito or any of the strays loitering around seems impossible by all possible might under the state machinery, so in utter frustration they hound and pound the two-legged human being, who is anyway dying a painfully slow death in these developed times! Gasping and fuming and fretting!

There are medical stores and clinics at every little turn. Several of those medical outlets are equipped with surgical dens. Outside, the dying and even the undying discussing death and offshoots: Hell is not up there! But right here in the midst of these hellish conditions.

Deterioration as never before. Earlier one could step out without wondering whether it was summer or winter or spring or autumn. No longer. To be checked and re-checked the time, day and month of the year. Why? Can’t commute during the ‘peak hours’ of the working days; with commuters scurrying around in that frenzied maddening way. These strains worsen during the winter fog, autumn smog, summer’s heat and, of course, during the monsoon flood fury …every chance of getting drenched if not drowned!

Enough of those daily disasters to demolish any of those romantic notions of rains –drizzles, aandhi –toofans. Forget all those romantic couplets, verses, folk songs and Bollywood lyrics on monsoon rains. Fast learn those contrived developmental graphs and those cooked up details to cooked meals and the other readymade bandobast to settle all those pangs, right from hunger to thirst to much more!