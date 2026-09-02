Silent journey, shattered trust: the bus kept moving while the system slept

A journey of approximately 47 km from Pari Chowk to Kashmere Gate on a sleeper bus one rainy, dark night ended in a crime that once again raises serious questions about the safety of public transport in and around Delhi.

The incident, which reportedly occurred on the night of August 4, has only now come to light. According to police, a 16-year-old female student from Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh, confused by heavy rain and darkness, got off her bus at Pari Chowk instead of Sector-63, Noida. A sleeper bus stopped nearby, and its driver and conductor convinced her to board, promising to take her to her destination. Tragically, she was gang-raped inside the bus and later abandoned near Kashmere Gate. Both accused have been arrested.

What is most alarming is not just the brutality of the crime but the silence and inaction throughout the journey. The bus travelled through Noida and crossed into Delhi without any effective police check.

Dismissing this incident as the result of two criminals alone ignores a wider failure in the security system. Since the 2012 Nirbhaya case, many safety measures have been promised—GPS and CCTV installations, emergency systems, driver verification and night-time monitoring. Yet despite these, a minor girl boarded an empty sleeper bus, travelled nearly 47 km, and no one noticed what was happening.

This is not about any single government or police force but reflects an administrative culture where rules exist only on paper, not in practice.

Sleeper buses require extra caution. Their design—with small cabins separated by curtains—offers privacy but also potential hiding places for criminals. This bus reportedly had curtains and was empty, making it easier for the perpetrators to exploit the girl’s vulnerability.

Why shouldn’t a girl trust public transport at night? She was seeking shelter from the rain, not committing a crime. Yet public narratives often turn to victim-blaming, questioning why she was out alone or boarded that bus. None of that justifies the crime.

The arrest of the accused and forensic examination of the bus is just the beginning. The investigation must examine the bus route, surveillance points, GPS and CCTV functionality, and police presence that night. It must also question why safety protocols for lone minors and female passengers failed.

Public transport is not just about vehicles; it is a trust between the state and citizens. That this trust was shattered is a moral failure of the entire system.

Despite technological tools, security comes down to human responsibility and accountability. The memory of Nirbhaya should inspire lasting systemic change, not just temporary outrage.

The 47-km trip from Pari Chowk to Kashmere Gate exposes the vast gap in our security and responsibility.

The question isn’t why the girl boarded the bus. The real question is: where was the system while that bus kept moving?