What the ECI’s backdoor changes don’t fix

Street protests are giving the Election Commission of India (ECI) sleepless nights. Facing mounting allegations of ‘vote chori (theft)’, the Commission is scrambling to change its rules. Its latest U-turn concerns voters in Delhi, Maharashtra, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Telangana and Nagaland who were classified as ASDD (absent, shifted, dead or duplicate) during the special intensive revision (SIR) and struck off electoral rolls.

They are now being asked to fill in fresh enumeration forms and submit in writing their reasons for failing to do so the first time. Meanwhile, after the public outcry over the SIR became impossible to ignore, the Commission is conducting a special summary revision (SSR) in 23 states and Union Territories . A special summary revision right after a special intensive revision! Even if some names are restored after this SSR, who will vouch for the integrity of the process and the new rolls? Surely not the same ECI?

Former deputy election commissioner Noor Mohammad says, “The Commission is indirectly finding new ways to scrutinise a voter’s eligibility. Nobody has the authority to demand a statement from a voter and, in the process, change the conditions for being recognised as a voter.”

Under the Representation of the People Act, 1950, the eligibility norms are simple: a person must be an Indian citizen and at least 18 years old. Yet the ECI is demanding additional explanations from voters deleted by none other than the ECI. On what legal basis?

The Commission’s retreat began only after citizens, civil society organisations and the Opposition started clamouring unitedly for the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar, for the scrapping of the SIR, and a reversal of the changes to the 2023 law governing the appointment of ECs (which also grants them lifelong immunity from prosecution). As the public turned up the heat on the ECI’s opaque and arbitrary functioning, it hurriedly started chopping and changing its own (arbitrary) rules.