We lost before SC, not BJP: Abhishek Banerjee dares govt, ECI to take action

Abhishek Banerjee alleges poll irregularities, questions compliance with Supreme Court directions and claims EVMs were destroyed.

TMC leader dares government and ECI to initiate legal proceedings over his allegations.

Abhishek calls Rs 1.02 crore cash recovery from a Sarisha party office a 'scripted drama', alleges police misconduct.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the BJP, the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the authorities over alleged irregularities surrounding the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.

Questioning the implementation of Supreme Court directions, the vote-counting process and the alleged destruction of electronic voting machines (EVMs), he challenged the authorities to initiate legal proceedings against him if they believed his allegations were false.

Speaking to journalists, Abhishek clarified that his criticism was directed not at the judiciary but at the government's alleged failure to respect and implement its directions. "We lost before the Supreme Court, not to the BJP. We believed that if the country's apex court issued a directive, the government would be bound to comply. Yet, the government failed to follow the court's instructions," he said.