Encounter 'threats', Rs 1 cr cash stash: Abhishek Banerjee’s PA in eye of storm

TMC alleges Bengal police threatened Sumit Roy with an encounter during interrogation.

Police recover Rs 1.03 crore from premises in Sarisha after questioning Roy.

TMC disputes the claim that the premises was an active party office and questions the seizure.

Serious allegations of custodial intimidation have emerged in the Sarisha cash recovery case in West Bengal, with Sumit Roy — personal assistant to Trinamool Congress national general-secretary Abhishek Banerjee — allegedly being threatened with an encounter by police officers during interrogation. Advocate and TMC spokesperson Arka Nag has claimed that Roy was warned he could meet the same fate as two people killed in alleged recent encounters if he refused to cooperate with the investigation.

Speaking about the incident, Nag alleged that Roy was subjected to prolonged interrogation almost every night, often continuing until 3.00 am. On the latest occasion, he was reportedly taken out of the police station at around 3.30 am under the pretext of conducting a seizure operation.

According to Nag, Roy told his lawyers that police officers took him to Diamond Harbour Women's University and threatened him. They allegedly said if he did not cooperate, they would be forced to carry out a "third encounter", referring to two previous incidents. Nag said legal action was being considered over the allegation.

The circumstances surrounding the subsequent search have raised further questions. Nag alleged that Roy was taken to a building and instructed to enter it first. Roy reportedly refused, saying he did not recognise the premises and suspected that something was wrong.