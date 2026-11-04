Bengal Cong Insta account suspended, triggers row over digital censorship

Meta restricts the Bengal Congress's Instagram account, which had nearly 97,600 followers, citing legal requirements under Indian IT rules.

Congress leaders allege an attempt to silence political opposition, while Mahua Moitra seeks an explanation from the Centre.

Similar restrictions on political accounts and content fuel wider concerns over social media censorship in India.

The suspension of the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee's official Instagram account has triggered a fresh political controversy, raising serious questions about freedom of expression, government intervention and the growing control of social media content in India.

The account, operating under the handle 'INCBengalCongress', became inaccessible on the morning of Tuesday, 3 November. Before its suspension, the page reportedly had around 97,600 followers and 4,583 posts. Meta, Instagram's parent company, displayed a notification stating, 'Account not available in India. We temporarily restricted access to this account pursuant to legal requirements under India's Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules.'

The notification, however, did not identify the authority that had requested the restriction or specify which particular posts had led to the action.

The Bengal Congress has strongly condemned the move, describing it as an attempt to silence political opposition. State Congress president Shubhankar Sarkar questioned the circumstances surrounding the suspension and accused the ruling establishment of using punitive measures against those who criticise the government.