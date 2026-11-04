Delhi Police seeks removal of Internet Freedom Foundation, 2 other accounts over 'RSS defamation'

The Delhi Police has issued two notices to social media platform X, seeking the removal of the accounts of digital rights organisations Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) and Software Freedom Law Center (SFLC), as well as the operator of GeoBlockedIndia, over allegations of defamation against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

The notices also seek the removal of 37 individual posts, including content published by 16 other users.

IFF, which works on digital rights and civil liberties, said on Tuesday that it would approach the court if the police did not withdraw the notices. The foundation said it received copies of both notices from X on the morning of 3 November.

The notices were filed by the Special Commissioner of Police (Crime), Delhi Police, on 31 October and 2 November.

According to IFF, the first notice was sent to X on 31 October at 8.06 pm. It identified two posts published by IFF and SFLC on 30 October concerning a legal notice purportedly issued on behalf of the RSS. The police described the posts as "defamatory towards the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh under Section 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023" and sought their removal or withholding.

The second notice, sent on 2 November at 8.51 am, listed 40 URLs. These included 37 individual posts and the entire X accounts of IFF, SFLC and GeoBlockedIndia.

The police cited Section 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with criminal defamation, and Rule 3(1)(d) of the Information Technology Rules, 2021, read with Section 79(3)(b) of the IT Act.

The second notice stated that the posts constituted defamation and illegal content and that platforms were required to act within three hours of receiving legally recognised notices.

The dispute began on 29 October, when IFF, SFLC and the operator of GeoBlockedIndia received a two-page legal notice purportedly issued on behalf of the RSS. It asked the organisations to stop opposing government blocking directions, documenting restricted content and publishing details of geo-blocked posts. It also sought written confirmation within seven days that they would comply.

The notice was signed by an unnamed "Authorised Signatory". IFF said several RSS office-bearers subsequently questioned its authenticity in posts on X.

On 30 October, IFF published the legal notice along with its response, saying it had written to the RSS at its official address seeking clarification on whether the organisation had authorised the communication.

The foundation alleged that the subsequent police notices sought to restrict the very posts through which the organisations had documented and responded to the legal notice.