Bengal: Cong pressure forces Nehru statue restoration, BJP, police in focus

A statue of Jawaharlal Nehru in West Bengal's Durgapur has been restored to its original position within 24 hours of the Congress issuing an ultimatum to the police and state authorities, in what the party has described as a significant victory.

The restoration came after the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee (WBPCC) warned that it would launch a major agitation if the statue was not reinstated within the deadline. District Congress president Debesh Chakraborty said the police informed the party on Monday, 31 August that the statue had been restored with the help of authorities. He, however, questioned why no one had been arrested over its alleged removal.

“The police called us today to say that they have reinstated the statue with the help of the authorities. But they failed to arrest anyone in the case. This is absurd,” Chakraborty said. “We all know that the statue was uprooted with the help of a crane in the presence of so many people and still they have not been able to find a single person.”

For the Congress, the restoration within its 24-hour deadline has provided a political and organisational boost at a time when the party is seeking to regain ground in West Bengal. Chakraborty, however, said the restoration was only the first step. “This in itself indicates that they are trying to shield the BJP-supported criminals who are behind the incident,” he alleged. “We will be starting a protest in front of the SDO office tomorrow in demand of the arrest of the criminals and action against our FIR.”