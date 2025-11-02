Smart Cities: Modi government's mission impossible

I walk out of my house and onto the street and look around. Not much is different from 10 years ago except that there is more traffic. 'Crores spent, Smart Cities Mission leaves behind more bills, superficial infrastructure’, reads a headline from a couple of days ago. The report says what is obvious to those who examine what is around them: that a 10-year programme that ended this year has made no impact. Now that it is dead and buried and no further promises will be made over it, we can sift through its remains.

The Smart Cities mission was set up with a concept note that said the aim was to make cities that would offer ‘decent living options to every resident’, which would provide a ‘very high quality of life comparable with any developed European city’, according to the urban ministry’s concept note on Smart Cities. The government said this would happen by 2020.

These Smart Cities were required, Arun Jaitley told Parliament in 2014, to service the middle class that Modi’s economic policies would greatly expand. The following year, 2015, the language was tweaked to make the target more modest and, instead of emulating a European city, we were told that the Smart City of India would provide citizens with adequate water supply, assured electricity supply, sanitation, public transport, affordable housing for the poor, safety of women, health and education.

This was, of course, not different from what the municipalities in all cities were focused on in any case. The problem was one of hard governance and not logo and nomenclature alone. This may be why the Modi government’s interest in this waned almost immediately.