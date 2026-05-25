Speak no evil

Bureaucrats and employees face a complete ban on sharing official documents, files or administrative information with the press. They are barred from editing, managing or contributing to newspapers and periodicals and may not write letters, articles or participate in radio or television broadcasts.

There is a complete ban on making any adverse or critical public comment on policies, functioning or decisions of either the state or the central government. Officials are also prohibited from making public statements or media contributions that could strain relationships between the West Bengal government and the centre, other states or foreign nations.

West Bengal’s new administration maintains that the orders introduce no new policy but merely reinforce existing legal frameworks — the All-India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968, and the West Bengal Service Rules, 1980 — to preserve bureaucratic discipline, subtle but consequential differences have been introduced.

While the order allows media participation with prior sanction, the 1980 rule specified media participation with prior intimation, the transition from intimation to sanction being the key factor. There is now a blanket prohibition on article/letter writing without permission, which the 1980 rule allowed.

On the question of democratic rights, the order prohibits adverse criticism, publication, utterance, interaction and media contribution. The 1980 rule permitted such activities, except for government employees becoming members of any political party. While the scope of the secrecy clause has been expanded under the new order, the 1980 rules prohibited dissemination of only secret documents to public domain. Also, while the order brought all-India services, WBCS and other employees under its ambit, the 1980 rule excluded the all-India services, the police and jail staff.

The latest orders have led to widespread criticism; but the state government remains unfazed. “This is an old standing order, something like a “no standing on footboard” notice you see on buses, to which no one pays attention. But they do reveal a degree of panic and concern.

After all it was the same government officers and employees who supplied information to the BJP on the inner workings of the TMC government, which is neither illegal nor undemocratic. But true to BJP's scheme of things, the new government is using democratic means to deny democratic space to the opposition,” said former bureaucrat and Rajya Sabha member Jawhar Sircar.

Sourabh Sen is a Kolkata-based independent writer and commentator on politics, human rights and foreign affairs. More of his writing here