Talk ‘naari shakti’ and make them voiceless ciphers

Are we witnessing the slow and steady Talibanisation of a society blinded by the tenets of Hindutva? What else could explain the increasing disempowerment of women who are being reduced to voiceless ciphers? How else can one explain the language being used by chairpersons of statutory bodies to undermine the women they claim to champion?

The most recent example is that of Babita Chauhan, chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh state women’s commission, who issued a statement to the effect that women should get their physical measurements taken by women and not male tailors, gyms should have female trainers and shops selling women’s clothes should have female employees.

The statement, which has been circulated to all the district magistrates in UP, claims there have been complaints of ‘bad touch’. Not one of the 1,500 police stations scattered across the state has received such a complaint. Prof. Roop Rekha Verma, former vice-chancellor of Lucknow University, known for her commitment to fighting for women’s issues, questions how the chairperson of a women’s commission can make such a ‘sexist remark’.

“I am wonderstruck at this stupid remark. It is obvious the Hindutva brigade want a complete ghettoisation of our society and it is the weaker and deprived sections who will be hit,” said the doughty 81-year-old.

Verma believes, as do many others activists, that there is a “vicious design behind this move to deprive Muslims of the few jobs they still have access to”.

Right-wing governments across the globe are known to be anti-women and this government is no exception. In India, however, it seems the agenda is a little different. By all accounts, the aim is to introduce a manuvadi society based on the laws of Manusmriti, which justify the caste system.