The Congress, the Gandhis and a historian’s queer logic

In an interview given to Karan Thapar for The Wire on March 11 and in an article written for The Telegraph, which also appeared in the scroll.in on the same day, historian Ramachandra Guha made a suggestion that the three Gandhis should quit the Congress party and also politics.

“I believe that for the good of the party, as well as for the good of Indian democracy,” Guha says, “the Gandhi’s must not just exit from the party’s leadership but retire from politics altogether.”

Apparently, Guha believes that the only impediment to Indian democracy is the Gandhi family. This ironically, is also the opinion of Narendra Modi whose authoritarianism troubles Guha.

Guha’s argument might probably contain good intention but it suffers from bad logic. Nearly all his statements beg the question. Some even border on to allegations.

I was surprised to find that in one instance at least, the noted historian has not checked his facts correctly. For example, Guha writes, “These were (meaning Priyanka Gandhi’s visits) met with breathless excitement by those sections of the media (and social media) that still haven’t stopped seeing the Nehru-Gandhis as an Indian version of the House of Windsor. Every visit, every press conference, every announcement was reported by these dynasty-worshippers as presaging an electoral resurgence of the party in Uttar Pradesh.”

This is certainly not true. The mainstream TV channels, comprising mostly pliant media hardly gave any coverage to the Congress campaign. Several media houses even gave negative coverage. Whatever coverage Priyanka got was provided by the Youtube videos prepared by the Congress party and some other Youtubers, of course.

It amounts to allegations on the part of Guha to suggest that the very few who covered Congress campaign by Priyanka were dynasty-worshippers.