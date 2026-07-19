The government has a Wangchuk problem of its own making

Those who dislike the prime minister may speculate that autocrats shy away from admitting mistakes because of arrogance, or because doing so reflects poorly on them. Those who support him may construct their own explanations for why Narendra Modi retained Dharmendra Pradhan. Neither story is particularly important. The fact remains that Pradhan has been retained despite the scandal and despite demonstrable incompetence.

What happens from here is that he will remain a political liability and an easy target for criticism. India's problems of incompetence and corruption are real, structural and societal. Only the delusional believe that the prime minister waved them away with a magic wand in 2014.

The second thought that comes to mind is that protest, even when it is peaceful and inconveniences absolutely no one, is increasingly treated as unacceptable in India because we are only partly democratic. Several democracy indices have reached that conclusion, and evidence of it appears before us every day.

Over the years, the right to peaceful assembly under Article 19 has gone from being a fundamental right — one that enjoys a high degree of protection from state encroachment — to being treated as a nuisance, and then almost as an offence. The so-called mother of democracy is remarkably intolerant of her children when they disagree.

The judiciary and the executive have steadily narrowed the physical spaces in which peaceful protest may be held. In Mumbai, it is confined to Azad Maidan; in Bengaluru, to Freedom Park, where protests often go to die; and in Delhi, to Jantar Mantar. Indians have now been told that even protests in these designated spaces are unacceptable to this government.

The third thought is that when protesters possess both resolve and strategy, they often prevail and force governments to retreat. Farmers demonstrated this most dramatically when they laid siege over the farm laws. The prime minister tried to wait them out, failed, and eventually not only withdrew the laws but also apologised.