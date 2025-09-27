The H-1B noose tightens on Indian IT

On 19 September, US President Donald Trump made a startling announcement: the H-1B visa fee would now be $100,000 per entry, with effect from 21 September.

The magnitude of the disruption, especially its potential to derail India’s infotech sector and its impact on the wider economy, sent alarm bells ringing both at home and in the United States.

As per the latest available study by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services, the number of H-1B visa holders on 30 September 2019 stood at 583,420 (‘total H-1B authorised-to-work population’). Accounting for family and dependents, the total H-1B population in the US is over one million — of which an estimated three-quarters are Indians.

The statement issued by India’s ministry of external affairs noted: ‘This measure is likely to have humanitarian consequences by way of the disruption caused to families. Government hopes that these disruptions can be addressed suitably by the US authorities.’

Belated clarifications that the fees will affect only new visas — 85,000 are added every year — and that existing H-1Bs will not be impacted has soothed some nerves but the climate of uncertainty remains, given the ambiguity written into the proclamation.

It didn’t take long for the Trump administration to up the ante, as it were, now saying that the entire process of the H-1B lottery will be rejigged to prefer those hired at higher salaries, which, in effect, will deter the hiring of freshers and even mid-career professionals on salaries at the lower end of the scale.