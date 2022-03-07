The language used by Prime Minister Modi is becoming an embarrassment

A few years down the line when a historian is compiling an anthology of great sayings, statements or speeches by Indian prime ministers, what might we expect?

Of course, I think Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's ‘Tryst with Destiny' would be at the top of that list. Then Lal Bahadur Shastri's “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan" for encapusulating in four short words the core of the Indian ethos – today there is no doubt that every soldier hails from a family of farmers and keeping these two sections happy and comforted is so very important to the nation.

Mrs Indira Gandhi's “Mere khoon ka ek ek katra is desh ke kam aayega,” will also figure in that anthology. Rajiv Gandhi's statement that India is an old country but a young nation and his dream of making it strong, self-reliant and in the forefront of the nations of the world will also be at the top of the quotable quotes.

Now look at this one from Chandrashekhar – "there comes a time when one has to choose between having to kneel and be blessed or stand up and be counted. I choose the latter."

And this one from PV Narasimha Rao – life is not made to order. You have to take good with the bad and on balance when life has been mostly good (to me) , there is no cause to complain.

And Atal Bihari Vajpayee said, "Democracy is the best guarantor of peace and co-operation among nations." And finally Manmohan Singh. "India happens to be a rich country with very poor people."

Even the less effective prime ministers are quotable. Morarji Desai said, "Life can be easy. Life can be difficult. It depends how you adjust to life."

VP Singh was equally thoughtful. – "The extreme left and extreme right always agree with each other for they think alike."